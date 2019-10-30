Trumbull defeats Central in girls volleyball

The Trumbull girls’ volleyball team defeated Bridgeport Central on Tuesday, 3-0 to improve to 13-3 on the season.

Ali Castro led the attack with 21 assists.

Natalie Onofreo had five kills and five aces.

Ashleigh Johnson had 17 digs and four aces.

The scores were 25-5, 25-11 and 25-9.

Trumbull plays its final regular season home game tomorrow at 5:30 vs Stamford.