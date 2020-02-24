Trumbull defeats Central in boys basketball

Trumbull’s boys’ basketball team defeated Bridgeport Central, 77-56, on Monday.

Cape Holden scored 21 points and Mileeq Green had 18 for coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles.

Jake Gruttadauria scored 10 points.

Andrew Cutter had 9 points, 16 rebounds and 6 blocks.

Connor Johnston had 7 rebounds and Tyler Woolery 3 assists.

TRUMBULL 77, CENTRAL 56

Central

Jaden Vierra 3 3-4 10

Jadon Palmer 8 3-4 21

Kevin Moales 1 1-2 3

Jamir Sanders 1 0-0 2

Jeremiah Deveaux 4 2-3 11

Travis Griffiths 0 0-0 0

Jahmani Mattis 0 0-0 0

Kwaeli Goodin 0 0-0 0

Reniel Smith 2 1-4 5

Jahkarrie Robinson 2 1-3 5

Anthony Burgos 0 0-0 0

Totals 21 11-20 56

3 Pointers: Palmer 2, Vierra 1

Trumbull

Tyler Woolery 2 0-0 4

Mileeq Green 7 4-5 18

Lance Walsh 0 0-1 0

Connor Johnston 3 0-0 6

Johnny McCain 4 0-0 9

Ray Vicente 0 0-0 0

Sage Gatling 0 0-0 0

Christian Sanders 0 0-0 0

Cape Holden 7 5-5 21

Sebastian Mettellus 0 0-0 0

Andrew Cutter 4 1-2 9

Alex Bernstein 0 0-0 0

Jake Gruttadauria 4 1-2 10

Totals 31 11-15 77

3 Pointers: Holden 2, Gruttadauria 1, McCain 1

Central 18 7 14 17 56

Trumbull 23 15 15 24 77