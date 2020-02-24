Trumbull defeats Central in boys basketball
Trumbull’s boys’ basketball team defeated Bridgeport Central, 77-56, on Monday.
Cape Holden scored 21 points and Mileeq Green had 18 for coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles.
Jake Gruttadauria scored 10 points.
Andrew Cutter had 9 points, 16 rebounds and 6 blocks.
Connor Johnston had 7 rebounds and Tyler Woolery 3 assists.
TRUMBULL 77, CENTRAL 56
Central
Jaden Vierra 3 3-4 10
Jadon Palmer 8 3-4 21
Kevin Moales 1 1-2 3
Jamir Sanders 1 0-0 2
Jeremiah Deveaux 4 2-3 11
Travis Griffiths 0 0-0 0
Jahmani Mattis 0 0-0 0
Kwaeli Goodin 0 0-0 0
Reniel Smith 2 1-4 5
Jahkarrie Robinson 2 1-3 5
Anthony Burgos 0 0-0 0
Totals 21 11-20 56
3 Pointers: Palmer 2, Vierra 1
Trumbull
Tyler Woolery 2 0-0 4
Mileeq Green 7 4-5 18
Lance Walsh 0 0-1 0
Connor Johnston 3 0-0 6
Johnny McCain 4 0-0 9
Ray Vicente 0 0-0 0
Sage Gatling 0 0-0 0
Christian Sanders 0 0-0 0
Cape Holden 7 5-5 21
Sebastian Mettellus 0 0-0 0
Andrew Cutter 4 1-2 9
Alex Bernstein 0 0-0 0
Jake Gruttadauria 4 1-2 10
Totals 31 11-15 77
3 Pointers: Holden 2, Gruttadauria 1, McCain 1
Central 18 7 14 17 56
Trumbull 23 15 15 24 77