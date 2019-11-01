Trumbull defeats Brien McMahon, now 15-3

The Trumbull girls’ volleyball team defeated Brien McMahon, 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 26-24), on Friday to finish the regular season with a 15-3 record.

Coach Nicole Trommelen’s Eagles will play in the FCIAC quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Against McMahon, the Eagles were led by Ali Castro with 37 assists, 7 digs and a block.

Lindsay Gibbs had 10 kills and four blocks.

Bailey Cenatiempo led the attack with 12 kills, to go with 17 digs and five aces.

Maeve Hampford had eight kills and Ashleigh Johnson led the defense with 23 digs.