Trumbull scored three goals in the fourth quarter to come-from-behind to defeat visiting Stamford, 4-2, in a FCIAC field hockey contest at McDougall Stadium.

Juniors Kayla Barbagallo (2 goals, 1 assist) and Maura Carbone (1 goal, 2 assists) combined for nine points in the victory. Sophomore Erin Foley added one goal for the Eagles, who improved to 8-5-2 overall.