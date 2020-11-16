Trumbull captures FCIAC East girls swim title

In a season filled with both virtual and in-person meets, the Trumbull girls’ swim team finished on top of its division, beating out Fairfield Warde, Fairfield Ludlowe and St. Joseph to clinch the FCIAC East championship.

The depth of Coach Bill Strickland’s Eagles shined through, with the team finishing first in 8 out of 12 events.

Trumbull’s dominance in the relays contributed to their strong showing at finals.

“Relays are huge for scoring points, as each relay win gives us twice as many points as an individual event win,” Strickland said. “Our strong relays really gave a boost to our team score.

“Going into the meet we told the girls that Warde had beaten us in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays at our dual meet earlier in the season, and we had to make sure to take them back."

Norah Hampford, Kristen Racicot and Lauren Walsh were joined by Jacqueline Dale to finish first in the 200-medley relay.

The team of Loralai Dale, Lauren Clark, Audrey Kehley and Jaqueline Dale finished first in the 200-freestyle relay.

The relay team of Camilla Rosales, Hampford, Racicot and Walsh placed first in the 400-freestyle relay.

Walsh finished first in the 100 breaststroke and the 500 freestyle, breaking the team record with a time of 4:58.13.

Racicot, a freshman, won both the 200IM and the 100-butterfly.

Hampford finished first in the 100-backstroke with a time of 1:03.

“We are losing our two senior captains, Jackie Dale and Mishka Kapoor next year, but we have a strong group of freshmen who joined the team this year and helped us by contributing and scoring points from the start,” Strickland said. “Lauren Walsh continues to provide speed across all strokes, breaking four team records this season in the 50 free,100 free, 200 free and 500 freestyle,” he added. “Breaking four records in a season like this was pretty amazing for Lauren, especially for someone who thrives off competition. Her constant hard work keeps paying off."

Strickland gave credit to his team for battling through this season challenges of virtual meets and no fans in the stands.

“It seemed like a season of motivational speeches for the girls, keeping them focused that they have to compete against the clock and themselves,” he said. “At the virtual meets with no fans or other swimmers, the girls really rallied together and made it feel like any other meet; loud and fun on the deck.

“From watching records being broken, to a swimmer achieving a season-long goal of going under a minute in the 100-freestyle, our Eagles still had plenty of reasons to cheer. This season was like no other and they made it another one for the record books. I am so proud of these girls."

DIVE TEAM

The Trumbull diving team also faced unique challenges this season, traveling to New Canaan for practices, with few opportunities to compete. In addition to last year’s returning divers, Maria Batsu and Dale Kivits, coach Rob Devine added three new divers to the roster with Farrah Hass, Caroline Kosak, and Maggie Williamson.

“Led by Maria and Dale, these new divers quickly learned the six dives required to compete and were able to dive in our last three meets of the season,” Devine said “Dale joined the team only last season as a junior and was a clear leader this year to our new divers. Maggie joined the team as a senior this year and made the most of her one season as a diver, competing in two meets and our championship meet. Congratulations to all divers for completing what was certainly a unique season.”

