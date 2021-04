Trumbull boys’ tennis defeated Danbury 7-0 on Wednesday.

Singles 1 - Paul James vs Sam Justo 6-0, 6-0, Singles 2 - Andre Espiritu vs Helky Granados 6-3, 6-2, Singles 3 - Adithia Prabakaran vs Kjers Fahsbender 6-0, 6-1, Singles 4 - Param Pithadia vs Angel Granados 6-4, 6-0