Trumbull boys soccer defeats Harding

Trumbull defeated Harding 7-0 in a boys’ soccer game on Wednesday.

Evan Racette scored two goals for coach Sil Vitiello’s team.

Cameron Holmes, Phi Pires, Bruno Brasil, Ben Bronstein and Sean Racette had the other goals.

Ethan David, Franco Milovanov (2), Michael Rizzo and Carrigan Cullinan had assists for the 4-5 Eagles.