Stefan Cordas scored a goal in the 41st minute when Trumbull defeated New Canaan 1-0 in FCIAC play.

Richard MacDaniel had the assist for coach Sil Vitiello’s 4-5-3 Eagles, who led 11-2 in shots. Jack Lumpinski had one save to earn the shutout. Alex Wolter made four saves for New Canaan (2-9-1).

Trumbull scored three goals in the second half to defeat St. Joseph, 3-0.

Owen Bull broke the scoreless tie in the 44th minute. Phil Pires had the assist.

Jack DiGiovanni, from Pires, made it 2-0 eight minutes later. Bruno Brasil completed the scoring in the 74th minute. Cordas had the assist. Lumpinski made four saves. Jason Lambert had eight saves for St. Joseph (1-9-1). Trumbull led in shots 19-4.

Trumbull tied Wilton, 2-2. Donovan Speer gave the Eagles a lead eight minutes in before Wilton’s Andrew Zizzadoro tied things in the 32nd minute. Michael Bagley goal in the 57th minute put Trumbull back in front. Speer had the assist. Wilton’s Ziazzadoro scored off a direct kick one minute later. Bagley assisted on Speer’s goal. Deaglan Pendergast had two saves for Trumbull, which led 14-4 in shots.

Addison Bergin made five stops for Wilton 5-2-4, 4-2-4 FCIAC.