Trumbull boys ready for Regional meet

Trumbull led by Elliott Bello (middle) runs in a pack on its way to its fifth consecutive win of the season. Trumbull led by Elliott Bello (middle) runs in a pack on its way to its fifth consecutive win of the season. Photo: Trumbull Athletics / Contributed Photo Photo: Trumbull Athletics / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Trumbull boys ready for Regional meet 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Trumbull boys’ cross country team had its final regular season race at St. Joseph on Tuesday and came out on top 15- 50 to finish the Regional-meet season with a 5-0 record.

“Today was a fun day to watch the boys run as a pack and see who would finish with a strong kick,” head coach Jeff Klein said.

Senior captain Elliott Bello had the fastest finish to come out on top just ahead of teammates as the Eagles’ top 7 runners finished within 8 seconds of each other.

Freshman David Carillo, fighting for a spot on the postseason roster, placed second just a few tenths of a second behind Bello.

“David has been a great addition to our team and has had a fantastic initial season” Klein said.

Varujan Edwards was third for THS, followed by Bronson Vo, Mohammed Abunar, Joe Gregory and Devin Ferreira.

“It’s been an interesting season so far as we race against regional competition only. Usually the team races against teams from all over the state and Northeast but the necessary restrictions this fall have required less travel and exposure,” Klein said. “The boys have done a great job staying focused and motivated and coach Chris Sages and I are really pleased with their effort and results this fall.”

Trumbull will compete at the Regional championship meet at Waveny Park in New Canaan on Wednesday.

“We’re excited to run on the course where the FCIAC championships are usually held each year,” Klein said. “It will give us a chance to see how this team stacks up to prior Trumbull teams as well as teams around the league who will be running multiple regional championships on the Waveny course.”

Sub-varsity race

Trumbull had 26 boys participate in an FCIAC sub-varsity race at Wilton.

“Our younger runners did a terrific job in the race, led by Liam O’Keefe who won our section and had the fastest time of the day of any racer,” Klein said.

Fellow freshman Victor Moreira was second for the team followed by Justin Adorante, Jack Pellicone and Steven Ghent.

“It was exciting to see that Liam, Victor and Jack were the three fastest freshman racing Saturday,” Klein said. “We have a great group of freshmen and we look forward to seeing how they develop going forward.”