Trumbull boys move to state soccer semis on PKs
The Trumbull boys’ soccer team defeated Staples, 2-1 (5-4 penalty kicks) on Friday.
Tiago Frazao, Tucker David, Brendan Phelan, Justin Horvath and Ethan David scored on PKs for the No. 8 seeded Eagles.
Nick Grassi stopped Staples on its second PK chance.
Horvath, from Matt Bagley, scored in the 51st minute before Staples’ Evan Birns tied things off a Benny Feuer assist with five minutes left in regulation.
Trumbull (13-2-4) will play No. 5 seed Hall of West Hartford (16-1-2) in Monday’s semifinal at Xavier in Middletown. The game starts at 6:30.
