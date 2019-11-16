Trumbull boys move to state soccer semis on PKs

The Trumbull boys’ soccer team defeated Staples, 2-1 (5-4 penalty kicks) on Friday.

Tiago Frazao, Tucker David, Brendan Phelan, Justin Horvath and Ethan David scored on PKs for the No. 8 seeded Eagles.

Nick Grassi stopped Staples on its second PK chance.

Horvath, from Matt Bagley, scored in the 51st minute before Staples’ Evan Birns tied things off a Benny Feuer assist with five minutes left in regulation.

Trumbull (13-2-4) will play No. 5 seed Hall of West Hartford (16-1-2) in Monday’s semifinal at Xavier in Middletown. The game starts at 6:30.