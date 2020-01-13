Trumbull boys hockey team loses in overtime

The Trumbull boys’ hockey team lost to North Haven, 2-1 in overtime, on Saturday night.

Junior Jack Cullen scored the Eagles’ goal while senior Alex Tysmablyuk was outstanding in goal with 34 saves for coach Greg Maxey’s team.

The Eagles will take on St. Joseph Monday night at 7 at the Shelton Rinks. The game will be played in support of Hockey Fights Cancer.