Trumbull boys hockey team defeats Watertown in opener

The Trumbull High boys ice hockey team opened the season with a 7-2 home win over the Watertown Indians.

Seven Eagles figured in the scoring for coach Grex Maxey’s squad.

Collin Mallozzi (senior), Luca Minopoli (sophomore), Nick Letizia (senior), Donny Ryan (senior), Peter Antoniou (sophomore), Manny Bellios (senior) and Marco Minopoli (senior) all scored for Trumbull.

Alex Tsymbaluk (senior) made 44 saves.

Trumbull will host defending D2 champions Branford High on Monday at 6 at the Shelton Rinks.