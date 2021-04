Trumbull defeated St. Joseph 3-0 (25-11, 25-7, 25-14) in boys’ volleyball on Monday.

Trumbull, 5-0 on the season, is 15-1 in sets won.

Sage Gatling (7 kills, 2 blocks), Anthony O’Sullivan (15 assists, 5 digs, 16 aces) and Sean Ferris (7 aces) led the way against. St. Joseph.

Trumbull returns to action on Wednesday when they return home to face Fairfield Warde.