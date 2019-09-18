Trumbull boys cross country team unbeaten

Trumbull’s boys’ cross country team is off to a strong start to its season with a 6-0 league mark and a second place finish at the Wilton Invitational over the weekend.

“The captains did a great job this summer leading training, as we had about 20 boys run throughout July and August,” Eag;es’ coach Jeff Klein said. “That hard work is paying off as the boys have started off really well. The goal now is to continue to work hard and prepare for the key championship meets in October. I am very pleased with the effort, focus and comradery of this year’s team.

The team started with a home meet, where it swept league rivals Darien, Brien McMahon and Trinity Catholic.

The Eagles were led by senior captain Cyrus Asgari, who placed second overall in the race with the 10th fastest time ever run by a THS runner on its home course.

Other scorers for the team were Joe Gregory, Varujan Edwards, Bronson Vo and Devin Ferreira. Nikolai Ignatov and Tyler Rudich rounded out the team’s top seven runners in the race.

In the second league meet of the season, the Eagles travelled to Fairfield Warde to take on the Mustangs and FCIAC competitors Greenwich and St Joseph.

With two of the top returning runners in the league, Trumbull knew that Warde would post a challenge to the Eagles.

Warde’s runners did take the top two spots, but they were followed closely by all five of Eagles in third through fifth place.

Asgari once again paced the team with Edwards, Gregory, Vo and Nick Klaiber close behind.

Trumbull’s 29-second spread between Asgari and Klaiber made all the difference, as the Eagles came out ahead of Warde (25-32) while also winning against Greenwich (15-47) and St Joseph (15-49).

Trumbull competed at the Wilton Invitational against 20 other schools from around Connecticut and New York.

The Eagles have attended the race for many years and came out with one of its best-ever outcomes, as the varsity placed second overall.

Asgari was 11th in a field of 185 runners, recording a time of 16:55 for the 3.15-mile course.

Gregory placed 13th, Edwards 24th, Vo 33rd and Ferreira 67.

Other varsity competitors at the meet were Nikolai Ignatov (95th) and Tyler Rudich (106th).

Glastonbury scored 82 points while the Eagles had 142 to earn runner-up honors. A total of 21 schools were in the team competition.

“Our jayvee and freshman racers also did very well at Wilton,” Klein said. “In the jayvee race, we placed all of our top seven runners in the first 42 in a race with 277 runners. Ryan Hass was the top Eagle in the event, placing 14th, while Brendan Estacio (23rd), Jackie Zhang (25th), Elliott Bello (31st) and Mohammed Abunar (37th) were in our scoring five. The team ended up in fourth place overall.

“The freshman team was paced by Ryan Klaiber, who placed 18th, Steven Ghent (37th) and Justin Adorante (42nd). They placed fifth overall.”