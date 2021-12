Trumbull ran out to a 21-2 lead en route to a season-opening 66-45 boys’ basketball win over Harding on Wednesday.

Harding closed within 30-18 at the half, but coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles outscored the Presidents the next two quarters.

Luca Antonio led Trumbull’s offense with 20 points. He had seven rebounds.

Connor Johnston scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Ray Vicente had 10 points and four assists.

Sean Racette had a team-high seven assists to go with seven rebounds.

Ben Miller and Vicente each made a pair of 3-pointers.

Harding’s Zaire Lloyd and Jalen Minur each scored 13 points.

Trumbull 66, Harding 45

Harding

Jaiden Bown 4 1-4 9 Isiah Ayala 1 0-0 2 Zaire Lloyd 4 4-4 13 Miles Barton 0 0-0 0 Jamarr Wright 2 2-3 7 Melquis Bueno 0 0-0 0 Jalen Minur 5 0-1 13 Junior Mulenga 0 0-0 0 Efrain Johnson 0 0-0 0

Totals 16 7-12 45

Trumbull

Ben Miller 2 0-0 6 Ray Vicente 4 0-0 10 Sean Racette 1 0-0 2 Aiden Copeland 0 0-0 0 Brandon Fowler 1 0-2 2 Connor Johnston 8 1-3 17 Kieran O'Sullivan 1 1-2 3 Luca Antonio 9 2-4 20 Brian Elmo 1 0-0 2 Ryan Johnston 0 1-2 1 Will Zaslow 1 0-0 2

Totals 28 5-13 66