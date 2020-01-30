Trumbull boys basketball rallies to topple Norwalk
The Trumbull High boys’ basketball team won a 58-55 decision from Norwalk on Thursday.
Quentar Taylor and Jake Gruttadauria each scored 14 points for coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles, who overcame a 32-20 halftime deficit and won the final period by a score of 21-11.
Mileeq Green had 12 points and 6 rebounds.
Andrew Cutter had 8 rebounds and 4 blocks.
Gruttadauria had 8 rebounds and Taylor 6.
Trumbull
Mileeq Green 5 2-2 12
Lance Walsh 0 0-0 0
Connor Johnston 3 0-0 6
Johnny McCain 0 0-0 0
Cape Holden 2 0-0 5
Sebastian Mettellus 1 0-0 3
Andrew Cutter 2 0-0 4
Jake Gruttadauria 5 4-4 14
Quentar Taylor 6 1-1 14
Totals 24 7-7 58
3 Pointers: Holden 1, Mettellus 1, Taylor 1
Norwalk
Mysonne Pollard 1 2-2 4
Jamal Boyd 3 1-2 8
Nate Schaer 0 0-0 0
Janmal Green 4 0-0 11
Isais Gonzalez 2 0-0 5
Trey Lewis 5 6-8 16
LoMorris House 2 1-2 5
Jake Hufnagel 3 0-0 6
Totals 20 10-14 55
3 Pointers: Green 3, Boyd 1, Gonzalez 1
Trumbull 7 13 17 21 58
Norwalk 15 17 12 11 55