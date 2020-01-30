Trumbull boys basketball rallies to topple Norwalk

The Trumbull High boys’ basketball team won a 58-55 decision from Norwalk on Thursday.

Quentar Taylor and Jake Gruttadauria each scored 14 points for coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles, who overcame a 32-20 halftime deficit and won the final period by a score of 21-11.

Mileeq Green had 12 points and 6 rebounds.

Andrew Cutter had 8 rebounds and 4 blocks.

Gruttadauria had 8 rebounds and Taylor 6.

Trumbull

Mileeq Green 5 2-2 12

Lance Walsh 0 0-0 0

Connor Johnston 3 0-0 6

Johnny McCain 0 0-0 0

Cape Holden 2 0-0 5

Sebastian Mettellus 1 0-0 3

Andrew Cutter 2 0-0 4

Jake Gruttadauria 5 4-4 14

Quentar Taylor 6 1-1 14

Totals 24 7-7 58

3 Pointers: Holden 1, Mettellus 1, Taylor 1

Norwalk

Mysonne Pollard 1 2-2 4

Jamal Boyd 3 1-2 8

Nate Schaer 0 0-0 0

Janmal Green 4 0-0 11

Isais Gonzalez 2 0-0 5

Trey Lewis 5 6-8 16

LoMorris House 2 1-2 5

Jake Hufnagel 3 0-0 6

Totals 20 10-14 55

3 Pointers: Green 3, Boyd 1, Gonzalez 1

Trumbull 7 13 17 21 58

Norwalk 15 17 12 11 55