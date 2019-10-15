Trumbull blanks Trinity Catholic in FCIAC play

Sophia Lowenberg scored three goals to pace Trumbull when coach Rich Sutherland’s Eagles defeated Trinity Catholic, 9-0, in an FCIAC girls’ soccer match on Oct. 11.

Nina Pizzicarola, Ana Carlos, Sona Kocinsky, Lexi Vanstone, Gianna DiBello and Kaitlyn Bailo had the other goals.

Pizzicarola scored Trumbull’s goal and Avery Rice had 14 saves in a 2-1 loss to St. Joseph on Oct. 14.