Trumbull blanks St. Joseph in field hockey

The Trumbull High field hockey team scored three first-quarter goals on its way to a 5-0 victory over St. Joseph at Dalling Field.

With the win, the Eagles improve to 2-0, while the Cadets fall to 0-2.

Led by senior midfielders Gianna Socci and Alex Baratta, along with center forward Lauren Buck, Trumbull dominated possession in the first quarter to take a commanding 3-0 lead.

Juniors Megan Smith and Lyndsay Guzzetta, and sophomore Maura Carbone, scored first-quarter goals in a seven-minute span.

Carbone and junior Molly Mellinger added third-quarter tallies to finish the Eagles’ scoring for the afternoon.

Smith and Guzzetta each recorded assists on the third-quarter goals.

Carbone scored two goals and added one assist, while Smith and Guzzetta each added one goal and one assist.

Freshman Erin Foley recorded her first scholastic point, assisting on Carbone’s first quarter goal.

Junior Megan Smith was a standout in the Eagles' second victory of the season.

Senior Megan McCarthy recorded two saves in goal to record the shutout for Trumbull.

Sara Sabin had eight saves for St. Joseph.

The Eagles return to action on Friday when they travel to face Fairfield Ludlowe at 5:30 p.m.

Trumbull 5, St. Joseph 0

At Dalling Field - St. Joseph HS

T 3 0 2 0 - 5

SJ 0 0 0 0 - 0

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

T- Megan Smith (unassisted), 9:34

T - Lyndsay Guzzetta (assisted by Maura Carbone), 3:30

T - Carbone (assisted by Erin Foley), 1:58

2nd Quarter - No scoring

3rd Quarter

T - Molly Mellinger (assisted by Guzzetta), 5:22

T - Carbone (assisted by Smith), 0:41

4th Quarter - No scoring

Shots on Goal: T (18), SJ (3)

Penalty Corners: T (10), SJ (3)

Goalkeeper Saves: T - Megan McCarthy 2, SJ - Sara Sabin - 8

Records: T 2-0; SJ 0-2