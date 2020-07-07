Trumbull United Soccer Club tryout dates set

Recommended Video:

Tryouts for Trumbull United Travel and TUSC Premier will take place for the Fall 2020/Spring 2021 season at Indian Ledge Park in Trumbull July 20-24.

Register for tryouts and COVID guidelines can be found at www.trumbullunited.com under "Registration > Tryout Information". Only Trumbull residents will be allowed to participate in tryouts and players must fully register online by July 13th. After registering you will be notified of the age-specific dates and times of tryouts. There will be two days of tryouts for all players and they are strongly encouraged to attend both days. There is no cost to tryout for a team.

Those with questions regarding tryouts should contact the club directors directly at TrumbullUnitedSoccerClub@gmail.com.

Trumbull United Soccer Club (TUSC) is a non-profit, volunteer-led organization that provides an opportunity for Trumbull youth soccer players to learn the game, improve their skills and participate in regional competition at the travel and premier level. Our goal is to facilitate player development while promoting the important values of youth sports including teamwork, sportsmanship, and community spirit.

TUSC teams are composed of boys and girls players who reside in Trumbull and fall within the U8/U9 to U14/U15 age range. TUSC provides both a competitive and developmental soccer environment for more than 350 Trumbull boys and girls and is run by a Trumbull resident-only, parent volunteer Board of Directors. The club employs top-level, certified coaches from the local area that provide the best possible learning experience with the goal to get our players ready for soccer at the high school level.