Trumbull/St. Joseph gymnasts successful in first competition

Trumbull/St Joseph hosted Wilton and New Canaan at Next Dimension Gymnastics in Trumbull on Saturday.

St. Joseph scored a 135.05 followed by Trumbull 128.9, Wilton 128.8 and New Canaan 93.45 in the first competition of the season for all teams.

Vault:

1. Caitlin Vozzella (SJHS) 9.35

2. Schuyler Tomey (SJHS) 9.3

3. Olivia Mannino (WHS) 9.05

4. Rachel Kapteina (THS) 8.9

5. Kenna Stevenson (THS) 8.85

Bars:

1. Schuyler Tomey (SJHS) 8.2

2. Caitlin Vozzella (SJHS) 8.0

3. Lindsay Capobianco (SJHS) 7.9

4. Carter Seigil (WHS) 7.2

5. Talia Lalli (THS) 7.1

Beam:

1. Schuyler Tomey (SJHS) 9.15

2. Caitlin Vozzella (SJHS) 8.9

3. Gillian Primavera (THS) 8.8

4. Olivia Hogan (THS) 8.7

5. Carter Seigil (WHS) 8.55

Floor:

1. Lilly Burnes (WHS) 9.15

2. AnNa Hughes (SJHS) 9.0

3. Caitlin Vozzella (SJHS) 8.7

4. Lindsay Capobianco (SJHS) 8.6

5T. Kenna Stevenson (THS) 8.45

5T. Sarah Collias (WHS) 8.45

All Around:

1. Caitlin Vozzella (SJHS) 34.95

2. Schuyler Tomey (SJHS) 34.55

3. Lindsay Capobianco (SJHS) 33.0

4. Kenna Stevenson (THS) 32.6

5T. Gillian Primavera (THS) 32.3

5T. Olivia Mannino (WHS) 32.3