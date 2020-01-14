Trumbull, St. Joseph gymnasts defeat Westhill

Westhill/Stamford hosted Trumbull and St. Joseph on Monday.

Trumbull defeated Westhill, 126.3-115.6 and St. Joseph posted a score of 124.45 to also defeat the Vikings.

Vault: 1. Schuyler Tomey (SJHS) 9.1, 2. Hannah Chuckas (WHS) 8.3, 3. Olivia Hogan (THS) 8.2

Bars: 1. Lauren Heller (SHS) 8.65, 2. Lindsay Capobianco (SJHS) 8.0, 3. Kenna Stevenson (THS) 7.8

Beam: 1. Olivia Hogan (THS) 8.65, 2. Caitlin Vozzella (SJHS) 8.6, 3T. Lindsay Capobianco (SJHS) 8.25, 3T. Bailey Petrizzi (WHS) 8.25

Floor: 1. Lindsay Capobianco (SJHS) 8.6, 2. Schuyler Tomey (SJHS) 8.5, 3. Caitlin Vozzella (SJHS) 8.45

All Around: 1. Lindsay Capobianco (SJHS) 32.85, 2. Kenna Stevenson (THS) 31.45 3. Gillian Primavera (THS) 31.35