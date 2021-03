The Trumbull/St. Joseph girls’ hockey team finished its regular season games with a 5-0 victory over Ridgefield.

Coach Paula Dady’s team finished third in the FCIAC with a 6-3-1 record and will host Stamford Monday at 3:15 in the first round of the playoffs.

Senior Megan McCarthy has one goal and two assists to lead the Eagles to victory against Ridgefield.

Junior Devon Cavaliere scored two goals.

Maddy Silberger had a goal and an assist.

Senior Marcy Silberger had a goal and Kendall Conley and Mary Stowe each had an assist.

Freshman Elsa Haakonsen had a shutout, saving 14 shots.