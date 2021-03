Meghan McCarthy scored three goals to lead the Trumbull/St. Joseph girls’ hockey team to a 6-2 victory against Stamford in the first round of FCIAC playoffs at the Rinks at Shelton on Monday.

Seeded third, Trumbull/St. Joseph (8-3-1, 5-3 FCIAC) will play either No. 7 Fairfield (3-5, 2-5 FCIAC) or No. 2 New Canaan (9-1, 6-1 FCIAC) in Thursday’s semifinal.