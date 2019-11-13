The Trumbull Rangers 12U football team defeated the Seymour Tigers, 13-6, to win the Southern CT Pop Warner Bob Boss Championship Championship on Nov. 10.
The Rangers began their championship run by defeating the Amity Spartans, 20-13. The Rangers then defeated the Manchester Eagles, 12-6, in a hard-fought battle that put them in the finals. The Rangers had previously defeated Seymour easily earlier in the season but correctly assumed that this would be no simple affair.
“The players continued to work hard at practice in the bitter cold last week to be ready for Sunday,” head coach Frank Cioffi said. “I’ve never seen a team show more grit and courage than this group of young men. Congratulations to all the players.”
Trumbull Rangers (front row) are: #40 Dante Neri, #38 Shawn Miller, #64 Emmanuel Liriano, head coach Frank Cioffi, #6 Wesley Dayton, #17 Reid McGee, #2 Tyler Lloyd, #29 Collin Gevry, #14 Evan Liguori, #12 Giovanni Winters, #44 Nick Borco, #35 James Paine, #16 Jackson Pond, #49 Brady Smith and #20 Gavin Winters; (second row) League President Gene Cellini, #7 Sean Bertsen, coach Seth Coppola, #63 Owen Swenson, #13 John Martin, #10 Gian Iaquele, #24 Joseph DiMarco, #30 David Delibro, #55 Quinn Polly, #78 Gabriel Orozco, coach Adam Carley, #82 Gabriel Carroll, #43 Chris Contreras, #86 Thomas Sparan, #60 John Tischio, #42 Will Carley, coach David Peterson and coach John Winters and coach Evan Davidson. Missing from photo are coach Rich Andrjewski and team manager Lindsey Carley. less
Photo: Contributed Photo / Trumbull Pop Warner
