Trumbull Rangers win Bob Boss football title

The Trumbull Rangers 12U football team defeated the Seymour Tigers, 13-6, to win the Southern CT Pop Warner Bob Boss Championship Championship on Nov. 10.

The Rangers began their championship run by defeating the Amity Spartans, 20-13. The Rangers then defeated the Manchester Eagles, 12-6, in a hard-fought battle that put them in the finals. The Rangers had previously defeated Seymour easily earlier in the season but correctly assumed that this would be no simple affair.

“The players continued to work hard at practice in the bitter cold last week to be ready for Sunday,” head coach Frank Cioffi said. “I’ve never seen a team show more grit and courage than this group of young men. Congratulations to all the players.”