Trumbull Pisces recognized at CT Swim Awards Banquet

The Connecticut Swimming 2019 Annual Awards Banquet was held at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville.

For this event, Connecticut Swimming comes together to celebrate the athletes whose exceptional accomplishments have stood out over the 2018-19 season.

Guest Speaker Josh Davis, two-time Olympian and winner of three Olympic gold medals and two silver medals spoke of persistence, dedication, and sticking with your goals.

Trumbull Pisces Head Coach Bill Strickland had four of his swimmers recognized this year.

Liz Stoezel was awarded as both Scholar Athlete and Top 16 in Age 13/14 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke and Age 15/16 50-yard freestyle.

Cameron Kosak was recognized as Top 16 in the 13/14 100-backstroke and 200-backstroke.

Rohit Gunda was awarded Scholar Athlete.

Alexis Abellard was recognized as Top 16 in 10/U 50-butterfly.