Trumbull-Ludlowe in FCIAC East field hockey final

Megan Smith scored two first-quarter goals to lead top-seeded Trumbull to a 4-0 victory over visiting St. Joseph in the semifinals of the FCIAC East Regional playoffs on Thursday.

With the win, the Eagles improved to 11-0, and will host third-seeded Fairfield Ludlowe, who defeated Fairfield Warde, 1-0 in the other semifinal, in the championship game on Saturday at 11 a.m. at McDougall Stadium.

Smith, a junior midfielder, scored her first goal with five minutes into the contest when she tipped in a shot by senior Gianna Socci off a penalty corner. Five minutes later, Smith tallied her second goal and fifth of the season, tipping in another Socci shot just to the right of the cage. Socci now has a team-leading 10 assists this season.

In the second quarter, the Eagles added two more goals to take a commanding 4-0 lead. Midway through the quarter, senior forward Lauren Buck scored her team-leading 11th goal of the season on a breakaway after a defensive breakdown at midfield. Trumbull then added to its lead with 1:10 left when sophomore Maura Carbone converted after corralling a loose ball in front of the cage. It was Carbone’s seventh goal of the season.

Trumbull senior goalie Megan McCarthy made four saves for her 10th shutout of the season.

Sara Sabin and Sophia Chaves combined for 10 saves for St. Joseph.

FCIAC East Regional Semifinals

Trumbull 4, St. Joseph 0

At McDougall Stadium

T 2 2 0 0 - 4

SJ 0 0 0 0 - 0

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter - T - Megan Smith (Gianna Socci); 9:55; T- Smith (Socci), 4:10

2nd Quarter - T - Lauren Buck (unassisted), 8:03; T - Maura Carbone (unassisted), 1:10

3rd Quarter - No scoring

4th Quarter - No scoring

Shots on Goal: T (17), SJ (4)

Penalty Corners: T (9), SJ (4)

Goalkeeper Saves: T - Megan McCarthy 4; SJ - Sara Sabin (5); Sophia Chaves (5)

Records: T 11-0; SJ 0-11