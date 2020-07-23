Trumbull Little League softball, baseball season begins

TRUMBULL — Trumbull Little League kicked off its 67th season, and its first ever summer campaign, on July 6.

“After an off-season filled with challenges and changes due to COVID-19, the league was thrilled to offer a 2020 program with over 400 boys and girls participating,” said Bill Natio, the TLL secretary. “Parents, volunteers and players have been following protocols set forth by the league with full support of all involved to help mitigate against the spread of COVID-19.

“While this season is like no other in TLL history, the league and its parents and volunteers are excited that baseball and softball games are being played, and the boys and girls involved are thrilled to be back on the fields.”

Games will continue through mid-August, with TLL softball and baseball games taking place at Unity and Island Brook Parks each weeknight and each Saturday.

“TLL’s 12-year old players, in their final year and who’ve missed the traditional culminating Little League experience, including the cancelation of the World Series, will receive a commemorative graduation gift in a ceremony at season’s end,” Natio said.

