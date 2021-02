Trumbull Little League's spring 2021 season registration is now open.

Programs for baseball and softball for ages 5 through 12 begin in early/mid-April.

Interested players can view available programs, register online and learn more at http://www.trumbulllittleleague.com.

Trumbull Little League strictly follows all COVID-19 protocols to ensure the health and safety of our players and volunteers is paramount.

Visit the "Return to Play" area of the website to read policies in full.