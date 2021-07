Trumbull Babe Ruth defeated Pittsfield (MA) 4-3 in the New England Region 15U tournament on Saturday night.

Trumbull (2-0) will meet fellow unbeaten Braintree (MA) in its final pool A game tonight at 7 at the Trumbull High varsity field. The winner earns a day off. The loser will play the third-place team in pool B Monday at 10.a.m.

Jack Durland (two runs scored), Ryan Warner, Nick Lobuono and Jake Hull had base hits against Pittsfield.

“Jeffrey Kraus threw 4.2 innings of no-hit ball before turning the ball over to Scott Harvey,” Trumbull coach Mike Buswell said. “Sean Francoeur came on in relief for the second time in two days, throwing 2.1 innings of scoreless baseball for the save.

“We played flawless defense and Jack Durland at shortstop made some incredible plays.”

Connecticut representative New London defeated New Hampshire 11-8 to go 2-0 in pool B.