The tournament sweep allowed Trumbull to finish off their season on the winning side of a 36-7 season. Team members (front row) are Nick Lobuono, Joey Sabato, A.J. Albaladejo, Jackson DePino, Jake Hull, Charlie Krasinski and D.J. Amaral; second row) coach Tyler Feldman, Jack Durland, Derren Wood, Jake Colucci, Jeffrey Kraus, Luca Antonio, Matthew Wood, Sean Francoeur and manager Mike Buswell. Not pictured due to injury is Ryan Warner.

The Trumbull Babe Ruth 13-year-old All-Star team finished off a successful 2019 campaign by capturing the championship at the Baseball Heaven Eastern National Championship Tournament on the weekend of Aug. 11.

Trumbull made it through pool play on the strength of its starting pitching and potent offense, winning all three pool play games to advance into the championship round.

The offense took charge for Trumbull in the first game by racking up 13 runs. Jack Durland had three hits and drove in three. Matt Wood stroked two triples, driving in three runs while scoring twice. Derren Wood and Jack Durland combined for a 1-hit shutout on the mound.

Game two saw Trumbull jump out to an early lead in a shortened time limit game against Team Steele. Jackson DePino led the way on offense with two hits and an RBI. Jake Hull scored twice, and Jack Durland drove in two. Sean Francoeur dominated on the mound, giving up one run across three innings.

Trumbull began its championship run on Sunday morning, needing a win in its final game of pool play to advance to the semifinals.

D.J. Amaral rose to the challenge with a dominant performance at the plate, stroking three hits and knocking in three runs. A.J. Albaladejo and Derren Wood bolstered the offense by driving in two runs apiece. Jake Colucci put in a workman-like performance on the mound, scattering five runs across five innings picking up the win and catapulting the team into the championship round of play.

Albaladejo took the hill for in the semifinal game against the New York Gotham’s, perplexing the Gothams while Trumbull played flawless defense behind him. He scattered three runs over 5.1 innings for the win. Trumbull scored four runs in the second inning on RBI singles from Durland, Matt Wood and Francoeur. Amaral capped off the offensive scoring in the seventh inning with a triple that drove in two. Every player in the lineup reached base safely in the contest. Francoeur had three hits, driving in two runs to lead the offense.

Trumbull’s season came to a successful conclusion after picking up a 10-2 win over Ace’s Baseball in the title game.

Matt Wood captured the championship win for Trumbull by throwing a complete game, giving up one earned run on three hits. The game was a tight contest tied at one going into the bottom of the fourth inning when Luca Antonio plated Francoeur on a hard single driven to center field for a 2-1 Trumbull lead.

Nick Lobuono put the exclamation point on Trumbull’s weekend by driving a ball in to the left center-field gap to plate Matt Wood and Derren Wood. Matt Wood also drove in two on the offensive side of the winning effort, while Jake Hull and Antonio each scored twice.