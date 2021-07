TRUMBULL — ‘We are going to have to swing our way to Texas’ was Trumbull’s motto going into its 15U Babe Ruth New England Regional championship game on Wednesday.

Trumbull saw eight batters combine on 13 hits when the regional host team defeated the Connecticut state champions from New London 13-7 to earn a spot in the World Series. Trumbull will play its first game in the Babe Ruth World Series in Eagle Pass, Texas, on August 11.

“They are probably the most talented team we played all summer,” Trumbull coach Mike Buswell said of the matchup of 4-0 teams. “We knew they were going to be relentless. I felt if we could swing (the bats) with them that we would by okay. We were not going to win this game 2-1, 3-2.”

Trumbull, which had used pitching and defense to outscore foes 20-5, padded its 1-0 lead with a four-run second. Jackson DePino squeezed home a run with a bunt. Jack Durland singled in a pair.

New London came right back to tie the game at 5-all in the third. Ryan Zislar’s RBI single capped the rally that was fueled by two hit batters, two walks and two throwing errors.

Buswell said: “We go out there 5-0 and they stormed back 5-5. That shows their firepower. What I loved was our resiliency. We were able to come back and drop that three spot our next at bat and that gave us a cushion.”

Winning pitcher Jeffrey Kraus plated DePino (single) with a sacrifice fly. Zisler made a diving stop on D.J. Amaral’s grounder to his right at second. Nick Lobuono (double) never stopped running from second on the play and scored. A.J. Albaladejo singled to make it 8-5.

Kraus allowed New London’s attack only two hits through four frames.

“My fastball away was working,” Krauss said. “I had confidence my defense would make the plays. We hit the ball today and got the runs we needed.”

New London had a chance to get on the board in its first at bat.

“We saw them belting balls over outfielders all week long,” said Buswell. “The first ball of the game we were catching it over our shoulder (Matt Wood in center field). After a batter reached, their 2-batter (Chris Tonucci) just destroyed one down the line. Our leftfielder (Jake Hull) beelined to the ball and made a running catch. They could have had (runners on) second and third with their 3-batter up. Our defense set the tone.”

New London coach Derrel Mitchell said: “Trumbull played their defense properly. Every time we made contact it seemed like they had a defender where we had good hit balls. I tip my hat to them.”

“My kids work hard. I’ve been coaching for I’ll say 18 years. I’ve never had a bunch like this, especially at this young of an age,” Mitchell said. “We’ve been coaching most of these kids since they were 7 or 8 years old.”

Trumbull’s D.J. Amaral had three hits, including a double. Kraus tripled home a run in the fifth. Sean Francoeur squeeze bunt made it 10-5. Ryan Warner had a two-run single in the sixth. Matt Wood, Warner and Abaladejo each had two hits.

New London had outscored opponents 41-15. Derrel Mitchell had two hits, including a double, and scored two runs. Tonucci, Zisler and Landon Hill had singles.

Pressure win

“It’s not best of seven. It’s not 2 of 3. It’s not double elimination,” Buswell said. “You get to a spot like this, we’re 4-0 and they’re 4-0. They are steamrolling opponents all week long. We are playing clean baseball. It comes down to one game. You play at a high level all week long to play a single elimination championship. That adds to the pressure. There are a lot of eyes on you. Kids have the pressure to perform in front of friends and family. To win it here, in front of those people, makes it extra special.”

Roundup: With A.J. Albaladejo on in relief, Jeffrey Kraus moved to first base in the sixth. He accounted for all three outs on pop ups, including a fine play on a foul ball with two down that left two runners stranded…Nick Lobuono went to catcher in the sixth. He picked a runner off third base for the second out in the seventh.

