Troy 73, Merrimack 54

Derring 2-7 0-0 6, McKoy 1-3 0-0 3, Savage 0-0 0-0 0, Stinson 0-5 4-4 4, Reid 4-9 3-4 11, Bennett 4-12 2-2 12, Derkack 3-5 7-8 13, Filchner 1-4 0-0 3, Etumnu 0-0 2-4 2, Emery 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-45 18-22 54.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves