Tripp scores 15 to lead Pacific past Long Beach St. 65-46

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Jahlil Tripp had 15 points and eight rebounds as Pacific defeated Long Beach State 65-46 on Saturday.

Gary Chivichyan had 13 points for Pacific (9-3), which won its fourth consecutive game. Justin Moore added seven rebounds.

Long Beach State totaled 24 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Colin Slater scored a career-high 20 points for LBSU (3-7).

Chance Hunter, whose 16 points per game heading into the matchup led the Beach, failed to make a shot (0 of 6). The sophomore transfer from Cerritos College was scoreless for the first time this season.

Pacific plays Cal State Northridge at home, and Long Beach State matches up against USC on the road, on Dec. 15.

