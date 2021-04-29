Trevino homer pushes Gibson and Rangers past Red Sox 4-1 STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Baseball Writer April 29, 2021 Updated: April 29, 2021 11:09 p.m.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas catcher Jose Trevino hit a tiebreaking two-run homer soon after his battery mate's final pitch, helping push Kyle Gibson and the Rangers to a 4-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox in a series opener Thursday night.
Trevino's first homer of the season came on the second pitch thrown by reliever Hirokazu Sawamura with two outs in the sixth.
