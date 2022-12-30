Trent scores 35 points, Raptors beat short-handed Suns

TORONTO (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. matched his season high with 35 points, Pascal Siakam had 26 and the Toronto Raptors snapped a five-game home losing streak with a 113-104 victory over the short-handed and sloppy Phoenix Suns on Friday night.
Scottie Barnes hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3:16 left in the fourth quarter and rookie center Christian Kololo followed with another long-range basket to help the Raptors win for the third time in 11 games. O.G. Anunoby scored 16 points and Barnes finished with 11.