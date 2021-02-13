Trent has 26 points, Blazers rout Cavaliers 129-110 Feb. 13, 2021 Updated: Feb. 13, 2021 12:42 a.m.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. had 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Cleveland Cavaliers their sixth straight loss with a 129-110 victory Friday night.
Carmelo Anthony added 23 points and Enes Kanter had 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Blazers, who have won five of their last six games. Portland led by as many as 30 points in dominating the Cavaliers.