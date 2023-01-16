Skip to main content
Towson 68, Hofstra 47

Boachie-Yiadom 3-3 1-2 7, Carlos 4-7 0-0 9, Dubar 3-11 0-0 7, Estrada 5-17 0-0 10, Thomas 2-11 0-0 5, Williams 0-4 2-4 2, Marshall 2-4 0-0 5, Plotnikov 0-2 0-0 0, Barrouk 0-1 0-0 0, Tomasco 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-61 3-6 47.

TOWSON (12-7)

Thompson 4-9 1-2 9, Sylla 1-3 2-4 4, Conway 3-5 0-0 8, Russell 3-9 0-0 7, Timberlake 7-15 0-0 17, Holden 5-9 3-5 13, Hicks 1-3 0-0 2, May 2-4 1-1 5, Biekeu 0-2 1-2 1, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 8-14 68.

Halftime_Towson 30-20. 3-Point Goals_Hofstra 4-27 (Carlos 1-1, Marshall 1-3, Dubar 1-5, Thomas 1-7, Plotnikov 0-1, Estrada 0-10), Towson 6-20 (Timberlake 3-6, Conway 2-4, Russell 1-4, Hicks 0-2, Holden 0-2, May 0-2). Rebounds_Hofstra 27 (Boachie-Yiadom 9), Towson 40 (Russell 12). Assists_Hofstra 10 (Carlos 5), Towson 13 (Thompson 5). Total Fouls_Hofstra 12, Towson 13. A_2,155 (5,250).

