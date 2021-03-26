Towns scores 29 as TWolves come back to beat Rockets 107-101 BRIAN HALL, Associated Press March 26, 2021 Updated: March 26, 2021 10:37 p.m.
1 of7 Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio (9) reaches around Houston Rockets guard John Wall (1) in the first quarter during an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 26, 2021, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Houston Rockets guard John Wall (1) shoots under pressure from Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the first quarter during an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 26, 2021, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots against Houston Rockets guard John Wall (1) and forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) in the first quarter during an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 26, 2021, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) loses control of the ball on a shot against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Juancho Hernangomez (41) in the first quarter during an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 26, 2021, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) shoots on Houston Rockets forward Sterling Brown during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 26, 2021, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Houston Rockets guard John Wall (1) passes out of pressure from Minnesota Timberwolves guards Jaylen Nowell (4) and Jordan McLaughlin (6) in the first quarter during an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 26, 2021, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) protects the ball from Houston Rockets guard John Wall (1) in the first quarter during an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 26, 2021, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points and 16 rebounds, and Juancho Hernangomez had 19 points off the bench as the Minnesota Timberwolves came back to beat the Houston Rockets 107-101 on Friday night.
Minnesota trailed by as many as 19 in the second half, but closed on a 20-0 run to stop a four-game losing streak a day after standing pat at the trade deadline. Towns had 14 points during the final stretch as the Timberwolves won for the fourth time in 15 games under new coach Chris Finch.