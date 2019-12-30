Toure carries Easterm Michigan over Concordia (Mich) 88-53

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Boubacar Toure had 14 points as Eastern Michigan rolled past Concordia (Mich.) 88-53 on Monday.

Thomas Binelli added 12 points for Eastern Michigan (10-3). Ty Groce had 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Chris Barnes scored 11 points. The Eagles entered ranked second in the MAC and in the top 35 nationally by holding their opponents to 61.3 points per game. The Cardinals made just 19 of 52 shots (37%).

Eastern Michigan dominated the first half and led 52-24 at the break. The Eagles' 52 points in the first half were a season high for the team.

Thomas Hronis had 17 points for the Cardinals. Jerald Booker added 13 points, and Paul Zysk had 10 points.

Eastern Michigan takes on Akron at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com