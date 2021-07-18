Torres, Odor homer to back Taillon as Yanks beat Red Sox 9-1 MIKE FITZPATRICK, AP Baseball Writer July 18, 2021 Updated: July 18, 2021 11:37 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres and Rougned Odor homered to back another strong start from Jameson Taillon as the depleted New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 9-1 on Sunday night.
Playing without All-Star slugger Aaron Judge and five of his teammates who also tested positive for COVID-19 recently, the Yankees won their second straight against rival Boston after dropping the first seven meetings this year.
Written By
MIKE FITZPATRICK