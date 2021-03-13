Toronto Raptors Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|30
|35.8
|222-490
|.453
|36-122
|122-149
|.819
|602
|20.1
|VanVleet
|34
|36.7
|226-565
|.400
|114-298
|118-132
|.894
|684
|20.1
|Powell
|35
|29.9
|222-452
|.491
|94-211
|121-136
|.890
|659
|18.8
|Lowry
|30
|34.7
|179-398
|.450
|86-214
|95-110
|.864
|539
|18.0
|Boucher
|37
|23.8
|182-337
|.540
|63-141
|92-120
|.767
|519
|14.0
|Anunoby
|23
|33.4
|114-238
|.479
|49-124
|40-53
|.755
|317
|13.8
|Davis
|31
|14.6
|81-192
|.422
|40-111
|16-18
|.889
|218
|7.0
|Baynes
|34
|20.0
|92-215
|.428
|17-72
|18-24
|.750
|219
|6.4
|Bembry
|28
|17.1
|53-95
|.558
|9-24
|14-20
|.700
|129
|4.6
|Johnson
|33
|14.2
|35-86
|.407
|23-55
|11-14
|.786
|104
|3.2
|Watanabe
|23
|12.0
|21-62
|.339
|13-34
|8-8
|1.000
|63
|2.7
|Thomas
|22
|6.6
|18-46
|.391
|12-31
|5-6
|.833
|53
|2.4
|Len
|7
|10.9
|5-10
|.500
|3-6
|3-6
|.500
|16
|2.3
|Flynn
|15
|8.3
|12-45
|.267
|5-26
|4-6
|.667
|33
|2.2
|Watson
|17
|5.6
|11-26
|.423
|10-21
|0-0
|.000
|32
|1.9
|Harris
|2
|2.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|McCaw
|3
|6.7
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|37
|240.0
|1473-3257
|.452
|574-1490
|667-802
|.832
|4187
|113.2
|OPPONENTS
|37
|240.0
|1429-3126
|.457
|523-1389
|756-957
|.790
|4137
|111.8
___