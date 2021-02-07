Toronto Raptors Stax

Skip to main content
AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
VanVleet 23 36.2 159-389 .409 76-204 71-80 .888 465 20.2
Siakam 20 35.6 149-328 .454 18-77 77-96 .802 393 19.7
Lowry 20 36.2 116-275 .422 58-157 62-71 .873 352 17.6
Powell 21 26.9 105-239 .439 47-115 61-71 .859 318 15.1
Anunoby 17 34.8 86-177 .486 42-97 35-47 .745 249 14.6
Boucher 23 22.9 114-209 .545 36-81 55-75 .733 319 13.9
Davis 17 13.9 47-103 .456 23-59 9-10 .900 126 7.4
Baynes 20 18.4 46-115 .400 11-47 3-4 .750 106 5.3
Watanabe 17 12.2 18-49 .367 12-28 8-8 1.000 56 3.3
Thomas 11 6.6 11-26 .423 9-19 4-4 1.000 35 3.2
Bembry 14 10.6 18-35 .514 5-10 3-4 .750 44 3.1
Johnson 21 15.1 21-53 .396 13-31 9-12 .750 64 3.0
Len 7 10.9 5-10 .500 3-6 3-6 .500 16 2.3
Flynn 13 8.2 11-39 .282 5-23 2-4 .500 29 2.2
Watson 10 3.3 7-11 .636 6-9 0-0 .000 20 2.0
Harris 2 2.0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 23 240.0 913-2058 .444 364-963 402-492 .817 2592 112.7
OPPONENTS 23 240.0 887-1933 .459 320-850 468-589 .795 2562 111.4

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
VanVleet 19 82 101 4.4 145 6.3 49 0 41 41 17
Siakam 48 111 159 8.0 91 4.6 64 0 23 48 12
Lowry 19 101 120 6.0 139 7.0 67 2 22 62 3
Powell 7 48 55 2.6 29 1.4 39 0 24 26 4
Anunoby 27 72 99 5.8 27 1.6 49 0 35 30 9
Boucher 48 99 147 6.4 23 1.0 60 0 11 15 45
Davis 6 24 30 1.8 14 .8 32 0 9 17 3
Baynes 28 80 108 5.4 14 .7 50 0 6 16 8
Watanabe 13 39 52 3.1 6 .4 19 0 8 8 11
Thomas 1 6 7 .6 5 .5 4 0 2 4 0
Bembry 5 15 20 1.4 21 1.5 17 0 9 8 4
Johnson 13 42 55 2.6 34 1.6 36 0 19 14 7
Len 0 11 11 1.6 3 .4 10 0 1 8 6
Flynn 1 8 9 .7 16 1.2 10 0 4 4 0
Watson 1 7 8 .8 1 .1 5 0 0 1 1
Harris 1 0 1 .5 0 .0 2 0 0 1 0
TEAM 237 745 982 42.7 568 24.7 513 2 214 321 130
OPPONENTS 214 820 1034 45.0 610 26.5 448 1 155 390 138
