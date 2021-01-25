Toronto Raptors Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|VanVleet
|16
|36.2
|107-266
|.402
|52-144
|39-45
|.867
|305
|19.1
|Siakam
|14
|35.4
|99-224
|.442
|16-63
|46-60
|.767
|260
|18.6
|Lowry
|13
|36.2
|76-177
|.429
|37-103
|48-55
|.873
|237
|18.2
|Anunoby
|16
|35.3
|82-169
|.485
|40-94
|35-47
|.745
|239
|14.9
|Boucher
|16
|23.4
|83-145
|.572
|28-58
|40-51
|.784
|234
|14.6
|Powell
|16
|24.2
|68-164
|.415
|32-82
|39-47
|.830
|207
|12.9
|Davis
|11
|12.8
|32-67
|.478
|15-37
|5-5
|1.000
|84
|7.6
|Baynes
|13
|16.3
|25-66
|.379
|7-27
|0-0
|.000
|57
|4.4
|Thomas
|7
|7.9
|9-20
|.450
|7-13
|1-1
|1.000
|26
|3.7
|Johnson
|14
|15.6
|15-36
|.417
|8-19
|3-6
|.500
|41
|2.9
|Flynn
|11
|9.2
|10-37
|.270
|5-22
|0-2
|.000
|25
|2.3
|Len
|7
|10.9
|5-10
|.500
|3-6
|3-6
|.500
|16
|2.3
|Watanabe
|10
|10.5
|6-25
|.240
|5-12
|0-0
|.000
|17
|1.7
|Watson
|5
|2.6
|3-4
|.750
|2-3
|0-0
|.000
|8
|1.6
|Bembry
|8
|5.4
|4-8
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|8
|1.0
|Harris
|2
|2.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|16
|240.0
|624-1418
|.440
|257-684
|259-325
|.797
|1764
|110.3
|OPPONENTS
|16
|240.0
|609-1359
|.448
|213-589
|302-383
|.789
|1733
|108.3
___