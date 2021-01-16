Skip to main content
Sports

Toronto Raptors Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
VanVleet 11 35.8 84-193 .435 40-105 18-22 .818 226 20.5
Siakam 10 36.0 75-164 .457 15-48 34-45 .756 199 19.9
Lowry 10 36.3 59-140 .421 30-81 39-45 .867 187 18.7
Boucher 11 22.8 60-102 .588 19-40 29-38 .763 168 15.3
Anunoby 11 34.7 47-104 .452 20-61 25-35 .714 139 12.6
Powell 11 22.6 36-97 .371 19-50 25-29 .862 116 10.5
Davis 7 12.1 18-39 .462 9-22 5-5 1.000 50 7.1
Thomas 4 12.3 8-18 .444 7-13 1-1 1.000 24 6.0
Baynes 8 17.9 18-47 .383 3-17 0-0 .000 39 4.9
Johnson 9 14.1 9-23 .391 4-12 1-2 .500 23 2.6
Len 7 10.9 5-10 .500 3-6 3-6 .500 16 2.3
Watanabe 6 12.2 5-17 .294 4-9 0-0 .000 14 2.3
Flynn 7 8.4 6-22 .273 3-13 0-0 .000 15 2.1
Bembry 5 3.6 2-4 .500 0-0 0-0 .000 4 0.8
Watson 3 2.7 1-2 .500 0-1 0-0 .000 2 0.7
Harris 1 2.0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 11 240.0 433-982 .441 176-478 180-228 .789 1222 111.1
OPPONENTS 11 240.0 433-946 .458 151-407 216-278 .777 1233 112.1

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
VanVleet 10 36 46 4.2 66 6.0 21 0 13 20 6
Siakam 25 61 86 8.6 50 5.0 41 0 10 25 6
Lowry 9 51 60 6.0 72 7.2 35 0 12 32 0
Boucher 23 49 72 6.5 11 1.0 30 0 7 7 28
Anunoby 15 44 59 5.4 19 1.7 33 0 21 18 7
Powell 1 22 23 2.1 7 .6 19 0 12 13 2
Davis 1 10 11 1.6 8 1.1 9 0 3 6 1
Thomas 0 5 5 1.2 5 1.3 2 0 2 1 0
Baynes 12 29 41 5.1 4 .5 19 0 1 6 0
Johnson 8 20 28 3.1 13 1.4 13 0 10 7 2
Len 0 11 11 1.6 3 .4 10 0 1 8 6
Watanabe 4 17 21 3.5 2 .3 7 0 2 3 6
Flynn 0 6 6 .9 7 1.0 6 0 2 1 0
Bembry 0 3 3 .6 2 .4 2 0 1 4 1
Watson 1 2 3 1.0 0 .0 1 0 0 0 1
Harris 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 1 0 0 0 0
TEAM 109 366 475 43.2 269 24.5 249 0 97 161 66
OPPONENTS 111 399 510 46.4 299 27.2 208 0 77 184 71