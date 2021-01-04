Skip to main content
Toronto Raptors Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
VanVleet 5 35.4 34-86 .395 17-50 11-13 .846 96 19.2
Lowry 5 37.4 29-71 .408 16-43 20-22 .909 94 18.8
Siakam 4 35.3 26-66 .394 7-25 7-8 .875 66 16.5
Boucher 5 20.2 25-46 .543 5-14 12-16 .750 67 13.4
Anunoby 5 35.8 20-48 .417 8-32 12-16 .750 60 12.0
Powell 5 23.4 15-46 .326 9-23 8-9 .889 47 9.4
Baynes 5 21.6 17-38 .447 3-15 0-0 .000 37 7.4
Thomas 3 15.7 7-17 .412 6-12 1-1 1.000 21 7.0
Len 3 13.7 5-7 .714 3-4 2-4 .500 15 5.0
Davis 3 8.0 4-7 .571 2-5 0-0 .000 10 3.3
Johnson 4 12.0 3-10 .300 1-5 0-0 .000 7 1.8
Bembry 3 4.7 1-2 .500 0-0 0-0 .000 2 0.7
Flynn 2 2.0 0-2 .000 0-2 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Watanabe 1 9.0 0-2 .000 0-1 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Watson 1 3.0 0-1 .000 0-1 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 5 240.0 186-449 .414 77-232 73-89 .820 522 104.4
OPPONENTS 5 240.0 188-435 .432 58-181 101-136 .743 535 107.0

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
VanVleet 5 20 25 5.0 30 6.0 10 0 7 6 4
Lowry 5 17 22 4.4 41 8.2 18 0 6 18 0
Siakam 5 26 31 7.8 15 3.8 18 0 4 14 2
Boucher 10 20 30 6.0 4 .8 17 0 2 4 11
Anunoby 8 26 34 6.8 10 2.0 16 0 11 8 4
Powell 0 8 8 1.6 4 .8 11 0 6 5 2
Baynes 8 23 31 6.2 4 .8 15 0 1 5 0
Thomas 0 5 5 1.7 5 1.7 2 0 2 1 0
Len 0 8 8 2.7 2 .7 4 0 0 5 4
Davis 0 5 5 1.7 1 .3 4 0 0 4 1
Johnson 4 9 13 3.2 3 .8 5 0 3 1 1
Bembry 0 3 3 1.0 1 .3 2 0 0 3 1
Flynn 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Watanabe 1 3 4 4.0 1 1.0 2 0 1 0 1
Watson 0 1 1 1.0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 46 174 220 44.0 121 24.2 124 0 43 80 31
OPPONENTS 55 196 251 50.2 134 26.8 91 0 38 92 30