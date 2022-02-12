Toronto Maple Leafs Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 12, 2022 Toronto Maple Leafs POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +\/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 34 Auston Matthews 41 31 23 54 8 10 11 0 5 188 .165 F 91 John Tavares 43 17 26 43 -1 16 6 0 1 145 .117 F 88 William Nylander 44 17 25 42 -3 10 6 0 4 149 .114 F 16 Mitch Marner 35 16 24 40 12 4 3 2 4 105 .152 D 44 Morgan Rielly 44 5 35 40 14 20 1 0 2 111 .045 F 15 Alexander Kerfoot 44 6 25 31 14 8 0 0 1 63 .095 F 58 Michael Bunting 44 14 16 30 11 28 2 0 1 94 .149 F 47 Pierre Engvall 41 7 10 17 2 12 1 0 1 86 .081 F 25 Ondrej Kase 36 8 9 17 5 14 1 0 0 96 .083 F 19 Jason Spezza 40 9 6 15 -2 16 3 0 0 57 .158 F 64 David Kampf 44 5 9 14 7 14 0 0 1 50 .100 F 24 Wayne Simmonds 42 4 9 13 -2 47 0 0 2 59 .068 D 78 T.J. Brodie 44 3 8 11 10 20 0 0 0 24 .125 D 8 Jake Muzzin 36 1 10 11 -4 10 0 0 0 51 .020 D 38 Rasmus Sandin 38 2 9 11 6 2 0 0 1 35 .057 F 65 Ilya Mikheyev 15 7 3 10 7 4 2 2 3 39 .179 F 20 Nick Ritchie 33 2 7 9 -6 23 1 0 0 52 .038 D 37 Timothy Liljegren 29 1 7 8 7 6 0 0 0 33 .030 D 3 Justin Holl 35 1 5 6 6 12 0 1 1 31 .032 D 23 Travis Dermott 33 1 3 4 6 8 0 0 1 26 .038 F 43 Kyle Clifford 10 0 2 2 -4 7 0 0 0 5 .000 F 46 Alex Steeves 3 0 1 1 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 22 Michael Amadio 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 28 Joey Anderson 4 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 8 .000 D 33 Alex Biega 2 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 D 48 Carl Dahlstrom 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 .000 D 56 Kristians Rubins 3 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 5 .000 F 94 Kirill Semyonov 3 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 62 Brett Seney 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 TEAM TOTALS 44 157 272 429 87 313 37 5 28 1520 .103 OPPONENT TOTALS 44 119 197 316 -99 311 19 0 13 1349 .088 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 36 Jack Campbell 33 1884 2.39 21 7 3 4 75 955 0.921 0 0 0 35 Petr Mrazek 8 450 2.93 6 2 0 0 22 224 0.902 0 0 0 60 Joseph Woll 4 239 2.76 3 1 0 1 11 123 0.911 0 0 2 30 Michael Hutchinson 2 78 4.56 0 1 0 0 6 42 0.857 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 44 2670 2.59 30 11 3 5 114 1344 .912 157 272 313 OPPONENT TOTALS 44 2670 3.41 14 24 6 1 150 1513 .897 119 197 311