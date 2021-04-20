Toronto Maple Leafs Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, APRIL 20, 2021 Toronto Maple Leafs POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 16 Mitchell Marner 45 14 40 54 15 18 0 0 2 128 .109 F 34 Auston Matthews 41 33 21 54 15 10 10 0 9 169 .195 F 91 John Tavares 45 14 26 40 12 12 5 0 2 129 .109 F 11 Zach Hyman 43 15 18 33 19 28 3 0 4 115 .130 F 88 William Nylander 40 14 18 32 11 8 3 0 2 99 .141 D 44 Morgan Rielly 45 4 26 30 16 12 1 0 1 83 .048 F 19 Jason Spezza 43 9 13 22 -2 6 1 0 2 65 .138 F 15 Alexander Kerfoot 45 7 11 18 3 10 0 1 1 52 .135 D 8 Jake Muzzin 43 2 15 17 12 25 0 1 0 80 .025 F 65 Ilya Mikheyev 45 6 9 15 2 6 0 0 2 92 .065 D 3 Justin Holl 45 2 12 14 5 23 0 0 1 40 .050 D 78 T.J. Brodie 45 1 12 13 19 6 0 0 0 43 .023 F 97 Joe Thornton 33 3 9 12 -2 6 0 0 0 31 .097 F 72 Travis Boyd 20 3 5 8 1 2 1 0 0 15 .200 F 47 Pierre Engvall 35 3 5 8 2 10 0 0 0 45 .067 F 24 Wayne Simmonds 27 6 2 8 -2 28 3 0 0 48 .125 F 12 Alex Galchenyuk 15 2 5 7 1 4 0 0 0 28 .071 F 24 Jimmy Vesey 30 5 2 7 -4 4 0 0 1 32 .156 D 23 Travis Dermott 41 2 3 5 -4 19 0 0 0 32 .063 D 22 Zach Bogosian 44 0 4 4 6 49 0 0 0 35 .000 D 43 Mikko Lehtonen 9 0 3 3 1 4 0 0 0 9 .000 F 94 Alexander Barabanov 13 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 11 .000 F 77 Adam Brooks 2 1 0 1 -1 0 1 0 0 2 .500 F 61 Nic Petan 7 0 1 1 -2 4 0 0 0 8 .000 F 89 Nicholas Robertson 5 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 7 .000 D 38 Rasmus Sandin 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 20 Kenny Agostino 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 28 Joey Anderson 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 .000 F 49 Scott Sabourin 1 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 .000 TEAM TOTALS 45 146 264 410 128 315 28 2 27 1399 .104 OPPONENT TOTALS 45 120 207 327 -133 339 28 5 17 1271 .094 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 31 Frederik Andersen 23 1360 2.91 13 8 2 0 66 640 0.897 0 1 0 36 Jack Campbell 14 802 2.24 11 2 1 2 30 372 0.919 0 0 0 30 Michael Hutchinson 8 421 2.42 4 2 1 1 17 211 0.919 0 0 0 33 David Rittich 2 105 2.29 0 0 1 0 4 45 0.911 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 45 2721 2.6 28 12 5 3 117 1268 .906 146 264 315 OPPONENT TOTALS 45 2721 3.16 17 22 6 1 142 1395 .896 120 207 339 More for youSportsConnecticut's top baseball performances for Week 1/ Games...By Scott EricsonSportsThe Hartford Yard Goats will open at 100 percent...By Maggie Vanoni