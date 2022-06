Tigers first. Victor Reyes singles to shallow center field. Jonathan Schoop flies out to deep right field to Teoscar Hernandez. Austin Meadows walks. Miguel Cabrera called out on strikes. Harold Castro singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Austin Meadows to third. Victor Reyes scores. Javier Baez walks. Willi Castro lines out to deep right field to Teoscar Hernandez.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Tigers 1, Blue jays 0.

Tigers fourth. Javier Baez walks. Willi Castro flies out to left center field to Lourdes Gurriel Jr.. Spencer Torkelson grounds out to third base, Santiago Espinal to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Javier Baez to second. Eric Haase triples. Javier Baez scores. Victor Reyes strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 2, Blue jays 0.

Tigers seventh. Eric Haase doubles to left field. Victor Reyes singles to shallow right field. Eric Haase scores. Jonathan Schoop strikes out swinging. Austin Meadows lines out to second base to Cavan Biggio. Victor Reyes doubled off first.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 3, Blue jays 0.

Blue jays ninth. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. strikes out swinging. Bradley Zimmer strikes out swinging. Gabriel Moreno singles to center field. Cavan Biggio walks. Gabriel Moreno to second. George Springer singles to shallow center field. Cavan Biggio to third. Gabriel Moreno scores. Bo Bichette lines out to deep right field to Austin Meadows.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 3, Blue jays 1.