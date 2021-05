Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. homers to left field. Freddie Freeman singles to center field. Marcell Ozuna lines out to right field to Teoscar Hernandez. Ozzie Albies singles to center field. Freddie Freeman to third. Ehire Adrianza singles to right center field, advances to 2nd. Ozzie Albies to third. Freddie Freeman scores. Dansby Swanson strikes out swinging. Jeff Mathis strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 2, Blue jays 0.

Blue jays second. Teoscar Hernandez grounds out to shallow left field, Ehire Adrianza to Freddie Freeman. Cavan Biggio walks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singles to left field. Cavan Biggio to second. Jonathan Davis singles to center field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to second. Cavan Biggio scores. Reese McGuire hit by pitch. Jonathan Davis to second. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to third. Ross Stripling called out on strikes. Marcus Semien flies out to deep left field to Marcell Ozuna.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Braves 2, Blue jays 1.

Blue jays fifth. Reese McGuire singles to deep right field. Ross Stripling out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Freddie Freeman to Ozzie Albies. Reese McGuire to second. Marcus Semien lines out to deep left field to Marcell Ozuna. Bo Bichette singles to right field. Reese McGuire scores. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to right field. Bo Bichette to third. Teoscar Hernandez singles to center field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to second. Bo Bichette scores. Cavan Biggio walks. Teoscar Hernandez to second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to third. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Blue jays 3, Braves 2.

Braves sixth. Marcell Ozuna singles to right center field. Ozzie Albies flies out to center field to Jonathan Davis. Ehire Adrianza strikes out swinging. Dansby Swanson homers to left field. Marcell Ozuna scores. Jeff Mathis strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 4, Blue jays 3.

Blue jays eighth. Teoscar Hernandez walks. Cavan Biggio doubles to deep center field. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. grounds out to shortstop, Dansby Swanson to Freddie Freeman. Cavan Biggio to third. Jonathan Davis strikes out swinging. Randal Grichuk pinch-hitting for Reese McGuire. Randal Grichuk grounds out to shortstop, Dansby Swanson to Freddie Freeman.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 4, Braves 4.

Blue jays ninth. Danny Jansen singles to shallow left field. Marcus Semien singles to center field. Danny Jansen to second. Bo Bichette doubles to deep right center field. Marcus Semien scores. Danny Jansen scores. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounds out to shallow center field, Dansby Swanson to Freddie Freeman. Teoscar Hernandez singles to right field. Bo Bichette to third. Cavan Biggio doubles to deep right field. Teoscar Hernandez to third. Bo Bichette scores. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Ehire Adrianza. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Jonathan Davis grounds out to shortstop, Dansby Swanson to Freddie Freeman.

4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 8, Braves 4.