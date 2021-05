Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to left field. Freddie Freeman walks. Ronald Acuna Jr. to second. Marcell Ozuna called out on strikes. Ozzie Albies singles to left field. Freddie Freeman to second. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Austin Riley flies out to center field to Randal Grichuk. Dansby Swanson flies out to shallow center field to Teoscar Hernandez.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 1, Blue jays 0.

Braves third. Ronald Acuna Jr. homers to center field. Freddie Freeman singles to center field. Marcell Ozuna strikes out swinging. Ozzie Albies flies out to deep right field to Teoscar Hernandez.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 2, Blue jays 0.

Blue jays sixth. Robbie Ray grounds out to shallow infield, Bryse Wilson to Freddie Freeman. Marcus Semien singles to left field. Bo Bichette grounds out to shallow infield, Dansby Swanson to Freddie Freeman. Marcus Semien to second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homers to right field. Marcus Semien scores. Teoscar Hernandez singles to right field. Randal Grichuk strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 2, Braves 2.

Braves sixth. Freddie Freeman grounds out to second base, Marcus Semien to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Marcell Ozuna homers to left field. Ozzie Albies called out on strikes. Austin Riley strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 3, Blue jays 2.

Blue jays eighth. Jonathan Davis doubles to deep right field. Marcus Semien reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Bo Bichette singles to left center field. Marcus Semien to second. Jonathan Davis to third. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to left field. Bo Bichette to second. Marcus Semien to third. Jonathan Davis scores. Teoscar Hernandez singles to shallow infield. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to second. Bo Bichette to third. Marcus Semien scores. Randal Grichuk strikes out swinging. Cavan Biggio walks. Teoscar Hernandez to second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to third. Bo Bichette scores. Rowdy Tellez pinch-hitting for Trent Thornton. Rowdy Tellez flies out to shallow left field to Marcell Ozuna. Danny Jansen lines out to deep left field to Marcell Ozuna.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Blue jays 5, Braves 3.